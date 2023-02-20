Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ArcBest (ARCB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2023 – ArcBest had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2023 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $127.00.

1/11/2023 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

Get ArcBest Co alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 214.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.