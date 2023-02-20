iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,167 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

