iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) is Liquid Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,489,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.87. 486,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

