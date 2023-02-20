iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.