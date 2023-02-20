iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $97,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 390,748 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

