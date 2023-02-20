iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 141,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 178,461 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,009. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

