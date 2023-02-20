iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,922,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

