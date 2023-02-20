iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,912. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

