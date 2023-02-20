iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CMR opened at C$50.12 on Monday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.99 and a 12 month high of C$50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.07.

