iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,892,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,755,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

