iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.