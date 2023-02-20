iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tlwm

Tlwm trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 10.8% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

