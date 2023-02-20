iStar (STAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iStar Price Performance
Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. iStar has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.