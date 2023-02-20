iStar (STAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iStar Price Performance

Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. iStar has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get iStar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iStar by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading

