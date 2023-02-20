IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
IVERIC bio Stock Up 9.8 %
Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 18,292,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.