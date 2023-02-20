IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 18,292,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.