Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

EVD opened at €63.80 ($68.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 47.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €70.20 ($75.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.