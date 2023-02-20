Joystick Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $24,985.05 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00018999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00216530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.80 or 1.00000072 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08917858 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,646.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

