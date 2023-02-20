JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $142.24. 7,948,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

