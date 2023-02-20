JUNO (JUNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $396,791.93

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $94.32 million and $396,791.93 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,804 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

