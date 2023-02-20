JUST Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. JUST has a total market cap of $282.86 million and approximately $89.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00422897 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.07 or 0.28013440 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
