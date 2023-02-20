Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $218.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $219.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

