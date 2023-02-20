KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.53. 1,553,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

