KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 783,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 629,953 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

