Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.14.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

