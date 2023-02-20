Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $179.52 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002066 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00424021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,945.18 or 0.28087911 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
