KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $72.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.
NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
