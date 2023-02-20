KeyCorp Boosts West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $375.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.25.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.72. 1,040,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

