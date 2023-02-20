KeyCorp Raises Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $86.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,406. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

