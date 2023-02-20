Khrom Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. PulteGroup comprises about 0.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 3,175,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

