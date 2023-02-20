Khrom Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 441.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,768 shares during the period. Tronox accounts for 11.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Tronox worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,815. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

