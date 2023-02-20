Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

