Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $91.33 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $91.33 million and $2,661.02 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423091 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.34 or 0.28026319 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

