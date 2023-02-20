Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 482 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.