Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of KHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.
Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 710,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,132 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,068,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.