Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

