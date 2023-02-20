KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,726 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Finance LLC owned about 0.24% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7,534.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 957,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,615,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 171,852 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $26.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

