Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.03 billion-$15.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.26. The stock had a trading volume of 816,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.72. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

