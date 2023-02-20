Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up 3.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 1.78% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $45,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. 1,415,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

