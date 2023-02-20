Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear Profile

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

