Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 13.35% 37.77% 21.13% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $801.46 million 5.13 -$71.28 million $1.49 40.08 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Lantheus and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantheus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lantheus and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantheus currently has a consensus price target of $102.80, indicating a potential upside of 72.14%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.97%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Lantheus.

Summary

Lantheus beats Cardio Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico, third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and the EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

