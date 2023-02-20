Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lantronix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

