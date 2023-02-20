Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26.
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
