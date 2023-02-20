Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $478,324.66 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

