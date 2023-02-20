Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 788,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,688. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

