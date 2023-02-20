Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. 6,323,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
