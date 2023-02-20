Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. 6,323,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.