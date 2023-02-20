Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,008.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 120,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 109,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000.

HYLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

