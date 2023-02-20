Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. 368,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,373. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.