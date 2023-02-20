Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Citigroup

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.