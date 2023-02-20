Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $26.92 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,395 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 6.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Datadog

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.66.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.