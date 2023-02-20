Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209,180 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of PAR Technology worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 321,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 100,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in PAR Technology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PAR Technology

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

