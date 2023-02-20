Light Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,434 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for 3.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Confluent worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 2,930,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,721. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,489,066 shares of company stock worth $37,883,869. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

