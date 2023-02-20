Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.82 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $179.82 million and $24.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,663,713 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

